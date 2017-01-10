BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account

New Delhi: The videos allegedly posted by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav have gone massively viral and are shaking the nation.

The videos by the BSF jawan claim that poor quality food was being served to jawans on the border.

But, do you know who operates Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account?

HIS WIFE!

Taking to Facebook page, Tej Bahadur's wife wrote,"Some people's are trying to say that it's a fake id so I want to say that I am wife of mr tej bahadur yadav who is using this id (sic)."

Sought PM Modi's intervention

In the videos uploaded on Facebook, Yadav sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s intervention, saying the plight of troopers posted along the cold, hilly border was pathetic.

However, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said there was no evidence to allege that poor quality food was being served to its troopers on the border.

Speaking in Hindi, Yadav had alleged that troopers were served bad quality food and at times were forced to go hungry.

Claiming to be from the 29th battalion of BSF, he accused unnamed officers of illegally selling off the food supplies meant for the troopers.

He also posted other videos showing a poorly baked `chapati` and dal which he said had "nothing except salt and turmeric".

HERE ARE THE VIDEOS:-

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday ordered the Home Secretary to seek a report from the BSF over the video.

NOTE: Zee News doesn't vouch for authenticity of the videos posted by the BSF jawan