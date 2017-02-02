BSF jawan video row: My husband Tej Bahadur Yadav has been arrested, claims wife

New Delhi: The wife of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who recently posted a video on Facebook highlighting poor quality food being served to soldiers in his camp, on Thursday alleged that her husband has been arrested.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Yadav's wife Sharmila said, her husband was supposed to come back home on January 31 but didn't return.

Sharmila Yadav in a shocking revelation said that her husband was forced to retire and added that he was later put under arrest.

She claimed that her husband, who is associated with 29th Battalion of the BSF, called her today by using someone else's phone and told her that he has been arrested, threatened and mentally tortured.

“My husband called up to say that he was asked to retire, but his retirement was cancelled within one hour, and was later arrested,” the wife claimed.

Meanwhile, BSF sources told ANI that Tej Bahadur was not arrested and an inquiry has found him guilty and disciplinary action against him was recommended, which is yet to be approved.

The BSF jawan's video alleging that sub-standard food was served to jawans on the frontlines went viral and sparked a nationwide outrage.

Yadav also posted other videos showing a poorly baked 'chapati' and dal which he said had "nothing except salt and turmeric".

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a BSF jawan of 29th battalion, who is these days posted in Jammu and Kashmir, in a series of Facebook posts, has said that the government has been doing enough to provide the security forces with essential items, but it is the BSF officials who are indulged in wrong doings.

In the videos, Yadav is seen accusing the high-ranking officers of selling the items being provided by the government to fill their pockets.

The BSF jawan, in an appeal to the nation, says, "How can a person like him stand in duty for 10-11 hours in harsh conditions after having a pathetic meal"

The video posted by him show that for breakfast, "only 'paranthas' and a cup of tea is provided, with not a single piece of pickle or butter."

"Dal, which is given during lunch, has only salt and turmeric (in the name of spices), with no jeera, onion, garlic or tomatoes."