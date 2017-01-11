BSF jawan video: This is how Tej Bahadur Yadav`s family reacted to his allegations

Rewari: The family of Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav on Wednesday came out in his support over his allegations of poor quality of food served to personnel on the border and corruption among high-ranking officers.

Imposing faith on Yadav, his family reiterated his charges and said what he showed in the video, which has gone viral, was true.

Tej Bahadur`s wife, Sharmila, rubbished the BSF`s claims, which termed her husband mentally unstable.

"What my husband did is right and for the welfare of the soldiers. It is not wrong to demand good food. He has only shown the truth, but these people are saying his mental health is not well. If he was mentally unstable, why was he sent to the border?" she asked.

Sharmila also urged the government to investigate the matter and ensure justice to her husband and family.

Also Read: BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account

Rohit, the son of Tej Bahadur, also supported his father`s demand for good food and expressed his inclination towards an investigation of the matter.

"We have been unable to contact him since last evening. We last spoke to him yesterday evening. We don`t know where has he been kept and in what circumstances. He just demanded good food, which is not wrong. We want to know what is happening with him and if he is fine. I want this matter to be investigated and wish he gets justice," he said.

Yadav, a constable in the 29th battalion, had posted several videos on social networking platform Facebook showing visuals of the poor quality of food provided to BSF soldiers on the Indo-Pakistan border. He had alleged that BSF officers siphon off food supplies provided by the government.

He had also expressed apprehension that his superiors may take action against him for exposing the deplorable conditions of soldiers serving on the border.

Yadav's outburst has caused a storm on social media with many coming forward to express their support.

The controversy forced Home Minister Rajnath Singh to call for a report from the BSF and order appropriate action.