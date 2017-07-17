close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meet, discuss ceasefire violations

A meeting of Commandant-Wing Cdr level Flag was held between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers at the International Boundary in Samba on Monday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 19:07
BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meet, discuss ceasefire violations
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A flag meeting was held between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers at the International Boundary in J&K's Samba sector on Monday amid an intense cross-border shelling.

The commanders of both sides discussed various issues, including the recent unprovoked firing by the Pakistani forces in Samba.

They decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the petty matters.

Also, the BSF and Rangers agreed for expeditious implementation of earlier decisions, committed to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at International Border.

TAGS

BSFPakistan RangersInternational borderCommandant-Wing Cdr level Flag

From Zee News

NGT notice to Centre on air pollution caused by ships
Environment

NGT notice to Centre on air pollution caused by ships

Swati – Oldest tigress in captivity dies in Assam zoo at 20 years of age
Environment

Swati – Oldest tigress in captivity dies in Assam zoo at 20...

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejects proposal on refugee...

Haryana

Women students protest in Gurugram over promotion policy

Tackling Malware attacks: Google introduces &#039;panic button&#039; feature in Android
Technology

Tackling Malware attacks: Google introduces 'panic but...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Bride walks out of marriage after groom dema...

New call drop norms in a week, spectrum sale paper in Aug:Trai
Technology

New call drop norms in a week, spectrum sale paper in Aug:T...

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to brief par panel on China standoff
India

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to brief par panel on China...

WorldAsia

Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Who elects the President of India? Here's all you need to know

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving

Private sector, too, is prone to scourge of fake caste certificates

Mamata’s extreme pandering

Amarnath: Kashmir’s moment of truth