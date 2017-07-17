BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meet, discuss ceasefire violations

New Delhi: A flag meeting was held between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers at the International Boundary in J&K's Samba sector on Monday amid an intense cross-border shelling.

The commanders of both sides discussed various issues, including the recent unprovoked firing by the Pakistani forces in Samba.

They decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the petty matters.

Also, the BSF and Rangers agreed for expeditious implementation of earlier decisions, committed to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at International Border.