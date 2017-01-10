BSF responds to jawan's claim on food quality, says 'soldier Tej Bahadur is alcoholic, had difficult past'

New Delhi: Hours after a Border Security Force soldier deployed in Jammu and Kashmir alleged that troops are served poor quality food, the BSF released a statement and accused the jawan of being an 'indisciplined man'.

Responding to jawan's allegation of bad quality food being provided to jawans, the BSF said that the jawan had a difficult past and that right from the start of service needed counselling.

"The soldier is a habitual offender of absenteeism without permission, chronic alcoholism and misbehaving with superior officers. For such reasons, individual served mostly in headquarters under supervision of dedicated superior officer", the BSF said.

On Monday, in a Facebook video, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur, of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal, levelled serious charges against the BSF officials and showed pictures of the quality of the food served to soldier along the LoC.

He alleged that high-ranking BSF officials of indulging in wrongdoing by selling the food supplies meant for soldiers in the market to fill their pockets.

MDS Mann, DIG BSF says, "Tej Bahadur Yadav has four bad entries in his twenty years of service. He was an indisciplined Jawan and induleged in indisciplinary actions. He was to be court-martialed in 2010 but considering his family he wasn't dismissed.

He has not been given any promotion due to his conduct which can be cause of frustration. However, if any of his allegations are found true we will certainly initiate action against the defaulters."

"It is a sensitive matter for us and we will probe the whole matter and take actions accordingly. I can agree that taste of the food might not be very great but have never received any complaint from jawans regarding the same. Specially during winters the food gets tinned and dehydrated but jawans don't complain. DIG level officers who have visited the camp in past have never received any complaint about the food quality," DK Upadhyay, IG BSF said.

"We cannot comment on the allegations as yet. An enquiry has been ordered and if any lapses are found, strict action will be taken against the offender," DK Upadhyay said.

After his allegations, the BSF now plans to shift the jawan to a different headquarters.

Meanwhile, they also plan to launch an enquiry about the soldier carrying a mobile phone while on duty.

"Bahadur will be shifted to a different headquarter so that no one can pressurise him and a fair enquiry can be held. There will also be an enquiry as to why he was carrying a mobile phone while on duty, which is against the disciplinary guidelines," IG BSF said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju too responded by saying, "We haev taken serious note of a BSF jawan's video. But during my regular visit to border posts I find high level of satisfactions amongst the jawans."

"Welfare of our Security Forces guarding the borders and other difficult areas are absolute priority. Any anomaly will be dealt with firmly," Rijiju said while assuring that any lapse in the welfare of defence forces will be addressed on priority.

After the video went viral, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also ordered an inquiry into the BSF constable's allegations.

"I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan's plight. I have asked the Home Secretary to immediately seek a report from the BSF and take appropriate action," Rajnath tweeted.