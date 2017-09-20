close
BSF troops foil infiltration bid at border, 2 Pak drug smugglers killed

The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid across the Indo-Pak International Border in Punjab

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 11:23
BSF troops foil infiltration bid at border, 2 Pak drug smugglers killed
Representational image (File pic)

Amritsar: The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid across the Indo-Pak International Border in Punjab, killing two Pakistani drug smugglers in the process.

The incident took place near the international boundary in Ajnala sector near Amritsar.

“Four 4 kg heroin, one AK 47 rifle, one AK Mag, 23 rounds (7.62 mm), 9mm Pistol, Pistolmag, four 9mm rounds, a Pak mobile with SIM, Rs 20,000 Pak currency has been recovered,” reported news agency ANI.

Search operation in the area was on.

According to reports, the BSF troopers were patrolling near the border belt in the Border Out Post (BoP) Shahpur area in Ajnala, saw suspicious movement inside the Indian territory ahead of the barbed wire fence.

When the troopers challenged the people, they opened fire. The BSF retaliated, killing the two smugglers.

With Agency Inputs

