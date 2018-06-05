हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

BSF's return fire decimates Pakistan outposts, forces appeal for respite

BSF targeted and destroyed Pakistani outposts after unprovoked firing from the other side killed two of its personnel besides injuring several civilians.

New Delhi: Pakistani forces were, for the second time in less than a month, compelled to appeal for respite after Border Security Force pummeled their outposts in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Sunday.

A video accessed by Zee News shows BSF targetting Pakistani outposts after two of its soldiers were martyred in unprovoked firing. The footage shows smoke eminating from a Pakistani outpost after it was ravaged by BSF fire. Such was the intensity and relentless nature of BSF's fury that the Pakistani side once again cowered and appealed for a flag meet.

The firing by BSF was done in retaliation after Pakistani forces resorted to open fire in several locations in Akhnoor over Saturday and Sunday. The firing resulted in two BSF personnel - including an officer - giving the supreme sacrifice and several civilians getting injured.

The heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side lasted for almost 12 hours in Pragwal area of Akhnoor, Kanachak and Khour sectors of Jammu district and ended 12 days of lull in the border skirmishes.

Pakistani forces also violated ceasefire around the same time in Arnia, RS Pura, Samba and several other sectors.

The firing from across the border in violation of the ceasefire agreement prompted a strong and effective retaliation by the BSF, forcing Pakistani Rangers to buckle down. A commander-level meeting was held at 17:30 pm on Monday with both sides committing to ensure peace.

Pakistan though is guilty of not staying true to commitments made. The BSF last month had said that Pakistan had 'pleaded' with them to stop firing along the International Border (IB). At that time as well, the firing was in retaliation to unprovoked firing and shelling from the Pakistanis which had resulted in loss of lives. The promised ceasefire was not adhered to and Pakistani forces had resumed their nefarious activities within hours. The Indian Army and BSF have said while peace is paramount, any provocation will be dealt with with an iron fist.

