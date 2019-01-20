BSP chief Mayawati is neither a man nor a woman: BJP MLA Sadhana Singh

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sadhana Singh on Saturday stoked controversy allegedly by commenting that she doesn't think Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is either a woman or a man. According to news agency ANI, Singh added that the former UP chief minister sold her dignity in exchange of power.

Addressing a rally in Chandauli, ANI quoted Sadhana an MLA from Mughalsarai saying, "I don't think the former UP CM is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power."

#WATCH:BJP MLA Sadhna Singh says about BSP chief Mayawati, "jis din mahila ka blouse, petticoat, saari phat jaaye, wo mahila na satta ke liye aage aati hai. Usko pure desh ki mahila kalankit maanti hai.Wo to kinnar se bhi jyada badtar hai, kyunki wo to na nar hai, na mahila hai." pic.twitter.com/w3Cdizd8eR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2019

"I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her," ANI reported quoting Singh.

Pankaj Singh, son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh, a BJP MLA from Noida was also present at the event.

with ANI inputs