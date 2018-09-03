हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
murder

BSP panchayat member Dilshad shot dead in Delhi’s Batla House area

The BSP panchayat member from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh was murdered in Batla House area of the national capital.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) panchayat member named Dilshad was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the BSP panchayat member from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh was murdered in Batla House area of the national capital.

More details are awaited.

