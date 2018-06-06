हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSTC 2018 RESULT

BSTC result 2018: GGTU BSTC results declared at bstcggtu2018.com, get details here

Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, on Wednesday morning announced the results of Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination. Candidates can check their results on the official website of GGTU bstcggtu2018.com. However, due to high traffic, the website servers slowed with candidates unable to access the site.

BSTC result 2018: GGTU BSTC results declared at bstcggtu2018.com, get details here

BSTC result 2018: Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, on Wednesday morning announced the results of Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination. Candidates can check their results on the official website of GGTU bstcggtu2018.com. However, due to high traffic, the website servers slowed with candidates unable to access the site.

The written for BSTC was held on May 6, 2018. 

Based on BSTC scores, Candidates will now be offered admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) Counseling for the same is expected to begin in the second week of June.

Here's how to check BSTC 2018 RESULT:
 
1. Visit the official website bstcggtu2018.com
2. Click the tab 'BSTC-2018 Result' on the homepage. A new page will open.
3. There are five options for viewing and downloading the results:

  • Form number
  • Token number
  • Roll number
  • Other details 
  • Mobile number

4. Select either of the options and click 'Proceed'. 
5. Now the BSTC 2018 result will be displayed on the screen. Take out the printout of the same

Tags:
BSTC 2018 RESULTbstcBSTC 2018bstcggtu2018.comGovind Guru Tribal UniversityGGTU

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close