Budget 2017 a damp squib; nothing for farmers, youth: Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over Union Budget 2017-18, saying it has nothing for youths and farmers.
Addressing the media persons outside the Parliament, the Congress leader said, We were expecting some fireworks, instead the Budget 2017-18 was a damp squib.”
Expressing his views on the Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Rahul said the country is facing fundamental issues, like unemployment, farmers problem, but the Narendra Modi government didn't offer something substantial on these fronts.
“It's a Budget of Sher o shayari, it has nothing for the unemployed youths or the farmers,” the Congress vice president asserted.
Also Read - Budget 2017: Donations above Rs 2,000 to political parties to be made through cheques, digital mode
Highlights of Union Budget 2017-18, presented by Arun Jaitley in Parliament today:Arun Jaitley in Parliament today:
Tax rates halved to 5% for income of Rs 2.5-5 lakh, tax Slabs unchanged.
10% surcharge on people earning between Rs 50 lakh-1 cr
15% surcharge on annual income above Rs 1 cr to continue
Cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh to banned
Aadhaar-based health cards for senior citizens; a scheme for them to ensure 8% guaranteed returns
Railway PSUs -- IRCTC, IRFC, IRCON to be listed in Stock Exchange
Capital expenditure of Railway fixed at Rs 1.31 lakh cr
Rail safety fund of Rs 1 lakh cr over 5 years, unmanned Level crossing to be eliminated by 2020
