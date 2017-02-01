Budget 2017: Donations above Rs 2,000 to political parties to be made through cheques, digital mode
New Delhi: In yet another attempt to check the increasing menace of black money, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while presenting Budget 2017 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said all donations to political outfits above Rs 2,000 will have to be made through cheques or digital mode.
Aiming to obtain absolute transparency in the funding of the political parties, the Finance Minister said, ''political parties can receive donations in cheque, electronic mode, electoral bonds, which would be issued by Reserve Bank of India.''
Jaitley said that the Union Budget for 2017-18 will push growth, promote digital economy and bring transparency in political funding.
"The thrust in Budget is stimulating growth, affordable housing, curbing black money, promoting digital economy, bringing transparency in political funding," Jaitley said, presenting his Budget in the Lok Sabha.
Terming demonetisation as "bold and decisive" measure, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said it will have a multiplier effect on the economy and will create bigger, cleaner and real GDP.
Also Read - Budget 2017: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
"We are moving from informal to formal economy and the government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money," he said while delivering the Union Budget 2017-18.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!