Budget 2018: Here are the top 3 words used by Jaitley in his speech

NEW DELHI: In the Union Budget 2018 speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday used the term 'government' the maximal number of times. The word 'crore' was the second most used word while 'India' stood third.

As many as 122 times the Jaitley mentioned the word 'government'. The second-most used word 'crore', was used 111 times followed by 'India' which was used 96 times.

The Narendra Modi government today unveiled its Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, in what is being seen as a test for PM Modi to maintain fiscal discipline without stifling economic growth ahead of general elections next year.

The Union Budget 2018 was tabled by FM Arun Jaitley. This is the last full Budget of the ruling Modi government. With Lok Sabha elections scheduled for the summer of 2019, what Jaitley will present next year would be a vote-on-account.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to pan out in two spells. The first spell of the session will end on February 9. Parliament will then convene again between March 5 and April 6, when the finance bill will be finalised.