Budget Session 2017: Centre convenes all-party meet today, Trinamool to skip

New Delhi: The government has convened an all-party meeting on Monday ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament to seek opposition's support for the smooth conduct of proceedings in both the Houses.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has also called a similar meeting of leaders of political parties in the House same evening.

According to an ANI report, Trinamool Congress has skipped the party meet called by government as party supremo Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of party MPs at 12 noon in Kolkata today.

On Tuesday, President Pranab Mukherjee will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha before the Budget Session.

The Economic Survey will also be presented on the first day of the session whereas General Budget will be presented on Wednesday.

The two Houses will have a month long recess from February 10 to March 8 to enable the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries and Departments and prepare their reports.