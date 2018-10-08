हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Built on jumlas, fake promises: Congress trolls Modi government with Gadkari video

Former BJP president Nitin Gadkari can be seen talking about the promises made by party leaders in the run up to the elections.

Built on jumlas, fake promises: Congress trolls Modi government with Gadkari video

The Congress on Monday took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Narendra Modi government with a video of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Sharing the video on microblogging site Twitter, the Congress alleged that the Modi government was “built on jumlas and fake promises”.

In the undated video clip, which is purportedly part of an interview with a Marathi television channel, the former BJP president can be seen talking about the promises made by party leaders in the run up to the elections. Noted actor Nana Patekar can also be seen in the video.

The translation of Gadkari’s quote in the chat show reads, “We were very confident that we can never come to power. So our people suggested us, just to make tall promises. If we don’t come to power, we won’t be responsible anyways.”

“Now the problem is that people have voted us to power. Now people remind us of our promises along with dates. Nowadays, we just laugh and move on,” Gadkari can be heard saying amid laughter.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Congress attacked the government, saying, “Good to see Union Minister @nitin_gadkari concurring with our view that the Modi Govt was built on jumlas and fake promises.”

Gadkari had caused some embarrassment to the government in August as well when he had said that there is lack of job opportunities in the country. Talking to mediapersons about Maratha reservation agitation, he had said, “Let us assume the reservation is given. But there are no jobs. Because in banks, the jobs have shrunk because of IT. The government recruitment is frozen. Where are the jobs?”

“The problem with the quota is that backwardness is becoming a political interest. Everyone says I am backward. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Brahmins are strong. They dominate politics. (And) They say they are backward,” he had further said.

