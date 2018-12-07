Bulandshahr: Local BJP leaders had sought inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s transfer

Two days before Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed during mob violence in Bulandshahr, local BJP leaders had demanded his transfer after accusing him of creating obstacles for religious functions.

In a letter sent to Bulandshahr MP Bhola Singh, they alleged that his behaviour caused resentment in the Hindu community.

The letter was forwarded by the MP to Bulandshahr SSP K B Singh demanding a probe against him.

On Friday, the SSP confirmed to PTI that he had received such a letter from Bhola Singh.

When asked what action was taken over it, he said probe orders were given.

The inspector and 20-year-old Sumit were killed when a mob attacked policemen over alleged cow slaughter on December 3.

IG Crime S K Bhagat said Friday that five more arrests have been made in connection with the inspector's death, taking the number of those arrested to nine.

The letter, which was surfaced on social media, was signed by BJP's Syana city chief Sanjay Shrotri, city vice president Kapil Tyagi, former corporator Manoj Tyagi, BB nagar mandal president Neeraj Chaudhary, BJP assembly convener Vijay Kumar Lodhi and Syana block pramuk Pushpendra Yadav.