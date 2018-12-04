Bulandshahr violence: 2 arrested, 27 named in FIR against protests

Lucknow: Two people have been arrested in connection with the Bulandshahr incident which claimed the life of Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit. Police have registered two FIRs, one against the alleged cattle slaughter and the other against the violent protests which followed thereafter.

As many as 27 people have been named in the FIR against violent protests which broke out after alleged cattle slaughter in Bulandshahr. Also, at least 60 unnamed people have also been mentioned in the FIR.

The situation continues to remain tense in the region, security has been beefed up with a large deployment of police force in Bulandshahr. The state deployed additional police, including over 1,000 personnel of anti-riot forces, and ordered multiple probes - by SIT, ADG-Intelligence - and a magisterial inquiry.

A SIT has been formed to investigate why the violence happened and why the police personnel left Inspector Subodh Kumar alone, Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut Zone said.

Violent protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday over alleged illegal slaughterhouses in the area.

Sources told ZeeNews protests started after villagers found the carcass of cow and its progeny in a jungle in Mahaw village. Angry villagers and members of various Hindu groups brought the animal remains in tractor-trolley to the Chingarwathi Police Chowki and demanded action against the culprits. They raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh highway.

The police were informed at 11 am on Monday about alleged illegal cow slaughter in the area, following which they rushed to the spot.

Protesting villagers blocked the roads and allegedly pelted stones on police personnel. In the ensuing clashes, the mob attacked police station in Shyana and vandalised at least 15 vehicles, and even set some of them on fire. The police later resort to lathicharge and firing into the air to control the crowd.

Deceased inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who had once probed the infamous Akhlaq lynching case, suffered a gunshot injury in addition to wounds from hard and blunt objects, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said, citing a post-mortem report. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Singh’s assistant was also seriously injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.