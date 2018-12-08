हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr violence: He is being trapped in conspiracy, not involved in inspector 's killing, says brother of soldier detained at Jammu and Kashmir

Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was detained by the 22 Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore town. 

An Army jawan who is allegedly involved in the Bulandshahr firing in Uttar Pradesh, in which a police Inspector and a civilian were killed, was detained on Saturday by his unit in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency IANS reported quoting Army sources.

Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was detained by the 22 Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore town. A special investigation team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police is expected to later take him into custody.

Reacting to it, Jitendra's brother Dharmendra Malik said, "My brother is being trapped in some conspiracy, he's not involved in the killing of Inspector. I've evidence to prove that my brother wasn't present at the site where the incident took place. I request CM to help me."

The Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit were killed when a mob attacked policemen after cattle carcasses were found in the fields on December 3. A total of nine people have already been arrested in the case.

According to preliminary information, the soldier is posted in Jammu. Another inquiry by a government-constituted SIT is underway, and the team is going into every minute detail and video footage of the incident. Also, a magisterial probe had been ordered by the government into the incidents.

Army sources in Delhi said the police have contacted the Northern Command and were being given fullest cooperation. The five people arrested were identified as Chandra, Rohit, Sonu, Nitin and Jitendra. They were arrested on the basis of video footage and eyewitness accounts.

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred Bulandshahr SSP Krishna Bahadur Singh to the DGP office. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that the Senior Superintendent of Police will be replaced by Sitapur SP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

The government transferred two other policemen of Bulandshahr -- Circle Officer Syana Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingravati police chowki in-charge Suresh Kumar.
Additional Director General (ADG) Intelligence SB Shiradkar had Friday submitted a report on the violence. The transfers are understood to be in line with the findings of the report on police handling of the situation.

Singh and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under attack. Singh was the investigating officer of the Dadri lynching case from September 28, 2015, to November 9, 2015. However, the chargesheet had been filed by a different IO in March 2016.

