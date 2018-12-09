हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr violence: Armyman alleged to be involved in inspector's killing arrested

Army jawan Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was earlier detained by the Jammu and Kashmir 22 Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore town.  

Bulandshahr violence: Armyman alleged to be involved in inspector&#039;s killing arrested

Lucknow: An Army jawan, who is allegedly involved in the Bulandshahr firing that killed a police Inspector and a civilian, has on Sunday been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh STF (Special Task Force) in Meerut. 

Army jawan Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was earlier detained by the Jammu and Kashmir 22 Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore town.

"We've arrested Army jawan Jitendra Malik, he was handed over by the Army at 12:50 am today. Preliminary interrogation has been done. He is being sent to Bulandshahr, will be produced before the court for judicial custody," SSP STF Abhishek Singh said in Meerut.

"He accepted he was there when the crowd started gathering. Prima facie, it has been found true. It's not yet ascertained if he is the one who shot Inspector or Sumit. He said he went there with villagers, but denied pelting stones on police. Forensic of his mobile will be done," Abhishek Singh added.

The Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit were killed when a mob attacked policemen after cattle carcasses were found in the fields on December 3. A total of nine people have already been arrested in the case.

Singh and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under attack. Singh was the investigating officer in the Dadri lynching case from September 28, 2015, to November 9, 2015. However, the chargesheet had been filed by a different IO in March 2016.

