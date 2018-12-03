Bulandshahr violence: Police inspector Subodh Kumar died of bullet injury, not during stone pelting

Uttar Pradesh Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who got killed during violent protests in Bulandshahr, did not die due to stone pelting. The inspector’s post-mortem report confirmed that his death was caused by a bullet injury suffered during the violence.

Bulandshahr District Magistrate, Anuj Kumar Jha, said that a bullet hit the police inspector near his left eyebrow. “In the post mortem, gunshot injury has been confirmed to late Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Bullet entered near left eyebrow and is inside skull,” said the District Magistrate.

Earlier reports had suggested that the inspector might have suffered serious injuries during stone pelting by villagers, and later succumbed to them in a hospital where he was taken.

The police inspector’s driver, Ramashraya, said that he, along with another man, took Kumar from the spot of violence to a jeep. “As we were helping him (inspector Subodh Kumar) get into the jeep, some villagers came running towards us, shouting ‘maaro maaro’ (beat them). We then fled from the spot. The villagers were firing bullets as well,” he said.

Besides the cop, a youth, identified as 20-year-old Sumit, was also killed during the violent protests in the Uttar Pradesh town. He was allegedly killed in the police firing.

The police were informed at 11 am on Monday about alleged illegal cow slaughter in the area, following which they rushed to the spot. However, the villagers started protesting and even blocked the roads. They allegedly pelted stones on police personnel.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said police and senior officials tried to reason with the protestors but they refused to budge. As Sub-divisional Magistrate Avinash Kumar Maurya arrived on the scene, protesters turned violent, pelting stones on policemen and indulging in arson. According to the District Magistrate, police had to open fire in self-defence.

The police inspector, who was posted at Sayana Police station, and the youth died in the violence that followed. Protesting villagers, from Mahaw village and nearby areas, vandalised at least 15 vehicles and even set some of them on fire.