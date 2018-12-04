Bulandshahr violence: Sister says Subodh Kumar killed for probing Akhlaq lynching

New Delhi: The sister of Subodh Kumar - the inspector killed during mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, has said that his death was because he was investigating the 2015 Akhlaq lynching case.

Four people were arrested on Tuesday, a day after the inspector and a 20-year-old - Sumit, lost their lives in violent protests against suspected cattle slaughter. Subodh's sister - Sunita Singh - has alleged that it is a conspiracy and demanded that UP CM Yogi Adityanath declare her brother as a martyr. "He (Subodh) was investigating the Akhlaq case and it is why he was killed. It is a conspiracy," she said, visibly emotional. "Where is the CM? He keeps saying 'cow, cow, cow'. The cow is our mother, I accept it. My brother has give his life for her. I demand the CM comes to meet my family. We do not want money. My brother should be declared a martyr and a memorial should be built for him."

On Monday, a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter and torched a police post and clashed with cops.

According to Additional Director General (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar, the protestors from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on police and indulged in arson, set ablaze several vehicles and Chingarwathi Police Chowki, after some body parts of cows were found in a jungle near the village, prompting the police to open fire.

Subodh, it is reported, attempted to pacify the crowd but was shot at.

That Subodh was an investigating officer in the Dadri lynching case in which 52-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq was brutally lynched on suspicions of storing cow meat, is being seen by Sunita as a reason for his death.