Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr violence: Top UP cop says 4 arrested based on video footage, oral testimony

Yogesh Raj - the prime accused, has been named in the FIR but has not been either arrested or detained so far. 

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Anand Kumar, ADG, UP Law and Order, said on Tuesday that the four arrests made in the aftermath of violence in Bulandshahr a day earlier were done on the basis of video evidence and oral testimony.

Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit lost their lives during violent protests against suspected cattle slaughter. The two deaths resulted in a massive uproar with fingers being pointed at the state government. Kumar, however, said that a thorough and fair investigation would be conducted. "We have made four arrests on the basis of video footage and oral testimonies. We are also in the process of identifying another 50 people from available video footage from the site of the incident," he said. "An SIT has also been formed to ensure that the investigation is absolutely fair. Arrests would only be made on basis of evidence and no innocent would be penalised."

Kumar, however, confirmed that Yogesh Raj - the prime accused, has been named in the FIR but has not been either arrested or detained so far. 

Kumar also said that it would be unfair to blame security agencies for the incident. "It would be premature to say it was an intelligence failure or failure of any other agency. No action will be taken against any policeman till probe is complete," he said.

Violent protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday over alleged illegal slaughterhouses in the area. 

Sources told ZeeNews protests started after villagers found the carcass of cow and its progeny in a jungle in Mahaw village. Angry villagers and members of various Hindu groups brought the animal remains in tractor-trolley to the Chingarwathi Police Chowki and demanded action against the culprits. They raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh highway.

The police were informed at 11 am on Monday about alleged illegal cow slaughter in the area, following which they rushed to the spot.

Protesting villagers blocked the roads and allegedly pelted stones on police personnel. In the ensuing clashes, the mob attacked police station in Shyana and vandalised at least 15 vehicles, and even set some of them on fire. The police later resort to lathicharge and firing into the air to control the crowd.

Deceased inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who had once probed the infamous Akhlaq lynching case, suffered a gunshot injury in addition to wounds from hard and blunt objects, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said, citing a post-mortem report. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. 

Singh’s assistant was also seriously injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at a local hospital. 

 

BulandshahrBulandshahr violenceBulandshahr cow slaughterCow slaughterUP Police

