Bullet train will add speed to India's economic growth: Top Modi quotes

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday laid the foundation stone for India's first bullet train project, which will add pace to the country's development,

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi:

1. No country can grow if they don't dream big. To grow one needs to expand his dreams and decide his strength to achieve that.

2. It's new India which has to fly high. Bullet train is a project that will provide pace to development. Along with new technology it will bring results faster.

3. With the foundation laying of the project, India has fulfilled its very old dream.

4. Bullet train will bring employment as well as speed. The project is human friendly and eco-friendly.

5. It is in a way a project being constructed for free. Thank Japan for helping India with technological and economical support.

6. A new economic system will also develop on this route (Ahmedabad-Mumbai). The entire area between will change into a single economic zone.

7. There is concern that new technology is meant for the rich only. But technology can also be used for empowerment of the poor.

8. Our aim is to make technology so affordable through maximum use that it becomes associated with the life of the poor.

9. Earlier, when I talked about bullet train, they (oppn) used to say it was big talk, and now when it has come they are saying what is the need for it.

10. A high speed training institute for the bullet train coming up in Vadodara, the foundation stone for which was also laid on Thursday, is also important.