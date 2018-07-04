हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Burari deaths

Burari deaths: Family was disturbed due to daughter's 'manglik dosh', says Crime Branch

A Crime Branch report claimed that the family initially faced troubles in finding a suitable match for Priyanka following which Narayan Devi's son Lalit Bhatia began performing havans at home.

Burari deaths: Family was disturbed due to daughter&#039;s &#039;manglik dosh&#039;, says Crime Branch
Picture Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police seized more documents and diaries from the Bhatia residence and found that family's matriarch Narayan Devi's 33-year-old granddaughter Priyanka, who got engaged last month and was to be married by the year-end, was a Manglik. 

A Crime Branch report claimed that the family initially faced troubles in finding a suitable match for Priyanka following which Narayan Devi's son Lalit Bhatia began performing havans at home, which he claimed was also attended by his deceased father. 

Soon after, the family found a match for Priyanka and their engagement was announced for June 17. 

Days after 11 bodies were found in the home in north Delhi's Burari that belonged to the Bhatias, the police on Tuesday recovered the third register with notes about salvation, shunya and appeasing God. Some loose sheets of paper were found containing notings from 2008, which indicated that Lalit Bhatia had turned towards spiritualism after his father's death that year.

The police team also conducted a search at Lalit's office and also recovered few registers, children's notebooks and diaries from the residence. As per reports, the police have so far recovered more than 20 registers containing hand-written texts from the residence. 

The police have also ruled out the involvement of any self-styled godman so far. The police have ruled out the involvement of any self-styled godman so far.

According to the crime branch, Lalit used to perform a special pooja in his house thrice a day with his entire family. All the family members of the house used to participate in the puja and everyone followed his directions. 

In the meantime, the post-mortem report revealed that the time of the death of all the 11 members was at 1:00 am midnight. 

Tags:
Burari deathsBurari mass suicideDelhi PoliceLalit BhatiaBhatia family suicide

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close