Burj Khalifa lights up with Indian Tricolour as PM Modi Visits

Dubai: Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa was tonight lit up in the colours of the Indian flag to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to the country.

The Indian tricolour will be displayed every hour for UAE residents to admire and enjoy, according to the Dubai-based real estate development company Emaar.

"The Indian flag will be showcased on Burj Khalifa tonight every hour from 7.15 pm to 11.15 pm," an Emaar representative was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

The light show will coincide with prime minister Modi's second state visit to the UAE. PM Modi last visited the country in August 2015.

#BurjKhalifa lights up in the colours of the Indian national flag, in honour of the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and his delegation visiting the UAE. pic.twitter.com/9SBhMkOnax — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) February 10, 2018

Yesterday evening, landmarks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai also lit up to the colours of the Indian flag. Abu Dhabi's Adnoc headquarters and Marina Mall and the Dubai Frame lit up in the Tricolour.