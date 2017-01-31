close
Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 15:07
New Delhi: Burj Khalifa - the world’s tallest building located in Dubai - was recently lit up in tricolours - saffron, white and green - to celebrate India's 68th Republic Day.

The grand public display of India-UAE close relations at Burj Khalifa was viewed by huge population of various nationalities present in Dubai and around the world through social networks and conventional media.

Significantly, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

While the spectacular event was hailed by the members of various nationalities across the world, it left the Pakistani media shocked and surprised as the iconic building in Dubai, which stands at 823 metres, displayed the tricolours. 

Here's how the Pakistani media reacted to the grand public display of India-UAE close relations at Burj Khalifa.  

