Burqa-clad woman caught on CCTV, cops probe if she's Honeypreet

As Haryana police ramps up effort to arrest Honeypreet Insan, her lawyer Pradeep Arya produced a CCTV footage showing a burqa-clad lady walking out of his South Delhi home.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 15:44
Burqa-clad woman caught on CCTV, cops probe if she&#039;s Honeypreet
File photo

New Delhi: As Haryana police ramps up effort to arrest Honeypreet Insan, her lawyer Pradeep Arya produced a CCTV footage showing a burqa-clad lady walking out of his South Delhi home.

This lady in question is allegedly Honeypreet.

In the footage, she is seen stepping out of an alley along with a male associate. She briefly halts to decide which route to take and then quickly walks away with the man.

This came on a day when the Delhi High Court reserved its order on an anticipatory bail plea filed by Honeypreet, who claimed threat to her life by drug mafia.

In her bail plea, Honeypreet had mentioned that her "father Ram Rahim has been falsely implicated".

Honeypreet, whose real name Priyanka Taneja, has been on the run since the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Earlier today, the Panchkula Police searched Honeypreet's South Delhi residence at around 7 am. However, she was not found in the bungalow.

The 36-year-old was last seen flying alongside Ram Rahim in a special chopper immediately after his conviction.

Haryana Policepanchkula policeHoneypreet InsanPradeep AryaCCTV footageDera chief

