हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Bus collides with empty train at crossing yard at Mumbai's Sanpada

A bus collided with an empty local train near Mumbai's Sanpada on Saturday. 

Bus collides with empty train at crossing yard at Mumbai&#039;s Sanpada
Image Courtesy: ANI

A bus collided with an empty local train near Mumbai's Sanpada on Saturday. 

At least three people were injured during the incident which took place at crossing yard line between Sanpada car shed and Juinagar, news agency ANI reported. The bus dashed against an empty rake.

The bus which belonged to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) was trying to cross the track at an unauthorised crossing when the accident took place. 

It was reported that no rail traffic was affected by the accident. 

The accident took place at around 3.06 pm, news agency ANI reported. 

An officer level enquiry has been ordered. 

Tags:
MumbaiSanpadaaccidentBus accidentNMMTBus

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close