Narendra Modi

By 2030, our 40% power capacity will be from non-fossil fuel based resources, says PM Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand

The PM said, "Today, in the case of renewable energy India is heading towards becoming a world leader."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at Dehradun, Uttarakhand, announced the decision of the government targeting 2030 to generate a capacity of 40 per cent power from non-fossil fuel based resources. He also said that the Centre aims to produce 175 Gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy by 2022.

The PM said, "Today, in the case of renewable energy India is heading towards becoming a world leader. We have decided that by 2030 our 40% power capacity will be born from non-fossil fuel based resources. Not only this, we are moving forward with the aim of 175 GW of Renewable Energy by 2022.

Addressing the Uttarakhand Investors Summit, PM Modi said that Uttarakhand lauded the young, full of aspirations and energy energised spirit in the state. He also appreciated the state government under Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat of making a great effort to change the possibilities, available in the state, to opportunities.

He said that every major institution in the world is acknowledging that India is going to be the world's leading engine of growth in the coming decades.

Speaking on tax and GST, the PM said, "With GST, India has reformed the largest tax after independence. GST has changed the country into a single market and has also helped in increasing the tax base. We have improved the tax system in the country. We are trying to make the tax system more swift and transparent. Doing business has become easier due to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The banking system has also got strengthened."

The PM inaugurated the two-day maiden Uttarakhand Investors Summit in state's capital Dehradun.

PM Modi also highlighted that there are three sources of progress -- potential, policy and performance.

He pointed out that in order to strengthen the food processing sector, the government has approved 100 per cent FDI in food processing. "Whether food is produced, fruit and vegetable production, milk production, in many areas India is in the first three places in the world," he said.

On the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), the PM said to promote MSME several steps have been taken to empower them. "More and more small industries are being taken into account on Higher Credit Support, Capital, Interest Subsidy, Lower Taxes and Innovations," he said.

The PM said that due to the Ayushman Bharat Scheme launched recently, a huge potential for investment in the medical sector in India has been generated. He added that this will help to make new hospitals in tire-to-tier-three cities in the coming days where full medical infrastructure will be strengthened.

Speaking on the aviation sector in the country, the PM said it is also moving forward at a record speed. "To accelerate this momentum, work is being done to create around 100 new airports and helipad in the country," he said.

