By blocking Masood Azhar ban, China misusing veto power and ignoring global views: Defence experts

NEW DELHI: Defence experts on Friday slammed China for blocking India`s request at the United Nations Security Council to declare Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Speaking to ANI, defence expert PK Sehgal said that China's move will weaken its relationship with India.

"This shows that the attitude of China is same as it was earlier and there is no change in it. This will weaken India and China relationship. China will never let down its client state Pakistan. China is misusing its veto power and overlooking the views of all the other countries which are supporting India," he said.

Defence expert Rahul Jalali said that China is adopting the double standard on terrorism."China had already said this that they will block this proposal. Earlier also they did this. On one hand, China talks about curbing terrorism, while on the other hand, they block the proposal to declare Masood Azhar a global terrorist," he said.

On Thursday, China exercised the veto against the United States-backed proposal at the UN Security Council to declare Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, citing a lack of consensus.

China had earlier indicated it would block India`s request at the Security Council.

Hua Chunying, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a recent press conference, "As for the listing application by the relevant country [India], there are disagreements. China put the technical hold so as to allow for more time to deliberate on this matter. To our regret, the committee so far has yet to reach consensus."

"China always maintains that on the listing matter, the 1267 Committee [Security Council Committee] shall uphold the principle of objectivity, impartiality and professionalism, and make its decisions by consensus among its members on the basis of solid evidence," Hua added.

The "technical hold" could not be extended as it expired on Thursday, and hence, China was being expected to block the request permanently.

The Jaish-e-Muhammad is designated as a terrorist organisation by the U.S. State Department, while India accuses its leader of launching several terrorist attacks on its soil, including the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.

Following the attack, India had initiated the move to include Azhar on the U.N. terrorist list. All 15 members of the Security Council, except China, supported India's bid.

China is one of the five veto-holding members of the United Nations other than United States, United Kingdom, Russia and France.