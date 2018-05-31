Bypoll results 2018: List of winning candidates in Maharashtra's Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency; Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, Nagaland parliamentary constituency

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats - Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland parliamentary constituency - has begun on Thursday. The polling was conducted on May while the re-polling was held on May 30.

A positive outcome is necessary for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to maintain its majority in the Lok Sabha. The results will also test the mettle of a united opposition with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although after losing from Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the saffron party had profusely campaigned to win the Kairana seat in Uttar Pradesh. Elections were necessitated in Kairana after the seat fell vacant in February following the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of Singh, from this seat.

In Maharashtra's Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya, all four major parties - the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP are the main contenders. Palghar is a reserved seat, which was previously held by the BJP. The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga died in January. In Bhandra-Gondia, Nana Patole quit as the BJP MP and resigned from the ruling party to return to the Congress earlier this year, necessitating the by-election.

In Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the representative of the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Nagaland. Rio, who represented this constituency, quit in February to contest in the assembly election. Rio is the chief minister of Nagaland.

The full list of candidates, who have won the four Lok Sabha seats, is given below. The list will be updated as and when results come in.

bypoll results, Lok Sabha bypoll results, Assembly bypoll results, byelection results, Lok Sabha, winning candidates, winning candidates list