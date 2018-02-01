Rajasthan, West Bengal Bypolls 2018 results Live: Congress set on winning Rajasthan | Trinamool sweeps Noapara

JAIPUR/KOLKATA: In a big set back to Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government, Congress on Thursday won Mandalgarh Assembly seat and took a lead in all two Rajasthan Lok Sabha seats - Ajmer and Alwar. While the counting is still underway, Congress established a massive margin in Ajmer and Alwar. In West Bengal, Trinamool has already won the Noapara Assembly seat and established a major lead in Uluberia Lok Sabha seat.

In Ajmer LS seat, Congress candidate Raghu Sharma is leading by 66231 votes. Sharma received 322396 votes, by BJP candidate Ramswaroop Lamba trailed with 256165 votes.

In Alwar LS seat, Congress candidate Dr. Karan Singh Yadav is leading with 114223 votes. The Congressman received 423635 votes, while BJP candidate Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav got 309412 votes.

Congress candidate Vivek Dhakar has already won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat with 70146 votes.

Trinamool Congress has already won the Noapara Assembly seat and leading Uluberia seat.

The voting in all the five constituencies in two states was held on Monday, January 29, 2018. A total of 42 candidates in fray for three seats in Rajasthan while 13 candidates are in the fray for two seats in West Bengal.

The bypolls on all the three Rajasthan seats were necessitated after the sudden death of BJP MPs Sanwarlal Jat from Ajmer, Mahant Chand Nath Yogi from Alwar, and MLA Kirti Kumari from Mandalgarh.

In West Bengal, bypolls were held after the death of sitting Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed from Uluberia and Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose from the Noapara.

Uluberia Lok Sabha seat witnessed 76 per cent voter turnout, while 75.3 per cent voters turned up during Noapara Assembly seat on Monday.

Ajmer registered 65.20 per cent voting, Alwar had 61.86 and Mandalgarh saw 78.78 per cent polling, said a senior election officer.