close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Cabinet changes law to throw out squatters from official houses

The cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in a law to fast track removal of ministers, members of Parliament and bureaucrats over-staying in government-allotted accommodations.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 17:15

New Delhi: The cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in a law to fast track removal of ministers, members of Parliament and bureaucrats over-staying in government-allotted accommodations.

People who overstay at official accommodations take recourse in courts, Minister of State for Coal and Power Piyush Goyal told reporters here.

The decision to amend the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal said such people, including "ministers, MPs and government officers", usually take the benefit of law to make possible their stay after they no longer hold official positions.

The proposed amendments aim to fast track their removal and they will have to penalties for overstay.

TAGS

Narendra ModiPiyush GoyalPublic premisesCabinet law

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clears Class XII examination
Haryana

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clea...

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level
Technology

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools
Education

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...
Tripura

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more
World

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afgh...
WorldAsia

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afgh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video