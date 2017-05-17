Cabinet changes law to throw out squatters from official houses

New Delhi: The cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in a law to fast track removal of ministers, members of Parliament and bureaucrats over-staying in government-allotted accommodations.

People who overstay at official accommodations take recourse in courts, Minister of State for Coal and Power Piyush Goyal told reporters here.

The decision to amend the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal said such people, including "ministers, MPs and government officers", usually take the benefit of law to make possible their stay after they no longer hold official positions.

The proposed amendments aim to fast track their removal and they will have to penalties for overstay.