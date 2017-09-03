close
Cabinet reshuffle 2017: Here's list of new ministers, their portfolios

With a focus on his agenda on good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expanded the union council of ministers for the third time after he took office in 2014.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 15:12
Cabinet reshuffle 2017: Here&#039;s list of new ministers, their portfolios
PTI photo

New Delhi: With a focus on his agenda on good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expanded the union council of ministers for the third time after he took office in 2014.

As part of the reshuffle, nine ministers took oath whereas four State ministers were promoted as Cabinet ministers. The ministers promoted were - Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman.

The new Ministers of State, sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, include Virendra Kumar, Anant Kumar Hegde and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former IAS officers Alphons Kannanthanam and R K Singh, former diplomat Hardeep Puri and ex-Mumbai police chief Satyapal Singh. Two other new faces are Ashwini Kumar Choubey, a member of the Lok Sabha from Bihar, and Shiv Pratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh. 

Here're details of ministers who were promoted to the Cabinet ranks today with their portfolios: 

Nirmala Sitharaman: Defence Ministry

Piyush Goyal: Railway Ministry

Dharmendra Pradhan: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority Affairs Ministry

Details of nine new faces inducted in the Council of Ministers of State:

Hardeep Singh Puri: MoS (Independent Charge) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Satya Pal Singh:  MoS Human Resource Development and MoS Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Shiv Pratap Shukla: MoS Finance Ministry.

Alphons Kannanthanam: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Virendra Kumar: MoS in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

Anantkumar Hegde: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

