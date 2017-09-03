Cabinet reshuffle 2017: Here's the full list of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reshuffled his Cabinet in which four Ministers of State elevated to Cabinet rank and nine new faces inducted as Ministers of State. This was the third cabinet reshuffle since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reshuffled his Cabinet in which four Ministers of State elevated to Cabinet rank and nine new faces inducted as Ministers of State. This was the third cabinet reshuffle since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014.
The new inductees in Modi's ministry are: RK Singh (Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, Bihar), Hardeep Singh Puri (ex-diplomat), Shiv Pratap Shukla (Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh), Satyapal Singh (Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat), Alphons Kannanthanam (ex-bureaucrat), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Bihar), Anant Kumar Dattatreya Hegde (Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur), andVirendra Kumar (Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh).
Here is the full list of Cabinet Ministers and Council of Ministers:
CABINET MINISTERS
Rajnath Singh- Minister of Home Affairs
Sushma Swaraj- Minister of External Affairs
Arun Jaitley- Minister of Finance, Minister of Corporate Affairs
Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Defence
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minister of Minority Affairs
Piyush Goyal- Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal
Dharmendra Pradhan- Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Prakash Javadekar- Minister of Human Resource Development
Nitin Jairam Gadkari- Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of Shipping, Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
Suresh Prabhu- Minister of Commerce and Industry
Smriti Zubin Irani- Minister of Textiles, Minister of Information and Broadcasting
D.V. Sadananda Gowda- Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Uma Bharati- Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation
Ramvilas Paswan- Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Maneka Sanjay Gandhi- Minister of Women and Child Development
Ananth Kumar- Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs
Ravi Shankar Prasad- Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Jagat Prakash Nadda- Minister of Health and Family Welfare
Ashok Gajapathi Raju- Pusapati Minister of Civil Aviation
Anant Geete- Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Harsimrat Kaur Badal- Minister of Food Processing Industries
Narendra Singh Tomar- Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines
Chaudhary Birender Singh- Minister of Steel
Jual Oram- Minister of Tribal Affairs
Radha Mohan Singh- Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Thaawar Chand Gehlot- Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Harsh Vardhan- Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Earth Sciences, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
Rao Inderjit Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning, Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Raj Kumar Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Alphons Kannanthanam- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Santosh Kumar Gangwar- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment
Shripad Yesso Naik- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
Jitendra Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
Mahesh Sharma- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Giriraj Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Manoj Sinha- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
MINISTERS OF STATE
Vijay Goel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Radhakrishnan P.- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping
S.S. Ahluwalia- Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation
Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi- Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation
Ramdas Athawale-Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Vishnu Deo Sai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel
Ram Kripal Yadav- Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir -Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines, Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal
Rajen Gohain- Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
Parshottam Rupala- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Krishan Pal- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor- Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Shiv Pratap Shukla- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Ashwini Kumar Choubey- Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Sudarshan Bhagat- Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Upendra Kushwaha- Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development
Kiren Rijiju- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Dr Virendra Kumar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
Anantkumar Hegde- Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
MJ Akbar- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti -Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Y. S. Chowdary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences
Jayant Sinha- Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
Babul Supriyo- Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Vijay Sampla-Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Arjun Ram Meghwal- Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
Ajay Tamta- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles
Krishna Raj- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Mansukh L. Mandaviya -Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping, Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Anupriya Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
C.R. Chaudhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
P.P. Chaudhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre- Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation