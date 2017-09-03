Cabinet reshuffle 2017: Here's the full list of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reshuffled his Cabinet in which four Ministers of State elevated to Cabinet rank and nine new faces inducted as Ministers of State. This was the third cabinet reshuffle since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014.

The new inductees in Modi's ministry are: RK Singh (Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, Bihar), Hardeep Singh Puri (ex-diplomat), Shiv Pratap Shukla (Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh), Satyapal Singh (Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat), Alphons Kannanthanam (ex-bureaucrat), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Bihar), Anant Kumar Dattatreya Hegde (Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur), andVirendra Kumar (Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh).

Here is the full list of Cabinet Ministers and Council of Ministers:

CABINET MINISTERS

Rajnath Singh- Minister of Home Affairs

Sushma Swaraj- Minister of External Affairs

Arun Jaitley- Minister of Finance, Minister of Corporate Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Defence

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minister of Minority Affairs

Piyush Goyal- Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal

Dharmendra Pradhan- Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Prakash Javadekar- Minister of Human Resource Development

Nitin Jairam Gadkari- Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of Shipping, Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Suresh Prabhu- Minister of Commerce and Industry

Smriti Zubin Irani- Minister of Textiles, Minister of Information and Broadcasting

D.V. Sadananda Gowda- Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Uma Bharati- Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Ramvilas Paswan- Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi- Minister of Women and Child Development

Ananth Kumar- Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Ravi Shankar Prasad- Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Jagat Prakash Nadda- Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Ashok Gajapathi Raju- Pusapati Minister of Civil Aviation

Anant Geete- Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Harsimrat Kaur Badal- Minister of Food Processing Industries

Narendra Singh Tomar- Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines

Chaudhary Birender Singh- Minister of Steel

Jual Oram- Minister of Tribal Affairs

Radha Mohan Singh- Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Thaawar Chand Gehlot- Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Harsh Vardhan- Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Earth Sciences, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning, Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Raj Kumar Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Hardeep Singh Puri- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Alphons Kannanthanam- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Santosh Kumar Gangwar- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

Shripad Yesso Naik- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Jitendra Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Mahesh Sharma- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Giriraj Singh- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Manoj Sinha- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore- Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

MINISTERS OF STATE

Vijay Goel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Radhakrishnan P.- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping

S.S. Ahluwalia- Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi- Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Ramdas Athawale-Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Vishnu Deo Sai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel

Ram Kripal Yadav- Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir -Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines, Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal

Rajen Gohain- Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

Parshottam Rupala- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Krishan Pal- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor- Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Shiv Pratap Shukla- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

Ashwini Kumar Choubey- Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Sudarshan Bhagat- Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Upendra Kushwaha- Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development

Kiren Rijiju- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

Dr Virendra Kumar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

Anantkumar Hegde- Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

MJ Akbar- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti -Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Y. S. Chowdary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences

Jayant Sinha- Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

Babul Supriyo- Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Vijay Sampla-Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Arjun Ram Meghwal- Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Ajay Tamta- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles

Krishna Raj- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Mansukh L. Mandaviya -Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping, Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Anupriya Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

C.R. Chaudhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

P.P. Chaudhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre- Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation