Cabinet reshuffle: Nirmala Sitharaman becomes first independent woman Defence Minister

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman was on Sunday named the first independent woman defence minister of India. However, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first woman to hold the portfolio as the additional charge till 1982.

58-year-old Sitharaman, who earlier held the independent charge of the commerce and industry ministry will now be part of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minster Arun Jaitley. Sitharaman recently hit the headlines when she travelled to China for a BRICS meeting, in the middle of a lengthy standoff at the border over Doklam.

Earlier on Friday, Jaitley had indicated that he may not be defence minister for long. On being asked about the reshuffle, Jaitley had said,"At least, I hope, not very long." Reports say that Arun Jaitley will retain the Finance Ministry and give up the Defence.

Earlier in the day, Nirmala Sitharaman, who was serving as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was elevated as one of the Cabinet Ministers along with Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Piyush Goyal.

Following a mega Union Cabinet reshuffle at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the ministers, who have taken oath today and said that their experience and wisdom would add immense value to the Council of Ministers.

"I congratulate all those who have taken oath today. Their experience & wisdom will add immense value to the Council of Ministers," PM tweeted.

The Prime Minister particularly congratulated Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtal Abbas Naqvi, and Piyush Goyal.

"I congratulate my colleagues @dpradhanbjp, @PiyushGoyal, @nsitharaman and @naqvimukhtar on joining the Union Cabinet," he further wrote.