Cabinet reshuffle: Shiv Sena unhappy, won't attend oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan

An hour ahead of much-awaited reshuffle in the Modi cabinet, the souring relationship between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena was visible as the latter has decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers on Sunday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 10:17
File photo

New Delhi: An hour ahead of much-awaited reshuffle in the Modi cabinet, the souring relationship between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena was visible as the latter has decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers on Sunday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

The decision came after the government source yesterday diclosed the list of names who are slated to be inducted today. All the names are from ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.The list has no names from the BJP allies JD(U), Shiv Sena and AIADMK. Reports claim that the Sena is dispirited over not been given even a single berth in the cabinet expansion.

The ministers will be introduced in Modi-led government today at 10.30 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Ministers who are likely to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers are Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Virendra Kumar (SC), Anantkumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, HardeepSingh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satya Pal Singh, and Alphons Kannanthanam. 

It is notable that Prime Minister Modi is going to make significant changes to his Council of Ministers with the power of 4P for Progress. 4Ps are: passion + proficiency + professional & political acumen.

The new Ministers are going to be strategically placed in key Ministries, especially focusing on last mile delivery directly to the people.The new Ministers come from varied walks of life, bringing in their unique professional perspective and proficiency to the Council. Many of them also bring rich administrative and governance experience.

All the Ministers are highly qualified, with a number of them having professional as well as PhD degrees.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Shiv Senacabinet reshuffleNarendra ModiRashtrapati Bhavan

