Indian Military Academy

Cadet passes out of IMA after battling for life for 19 days

He had suffered serious injuries during a training exercise at the NDA, following which he was admitted to Dehradun Military Hospital.

A cadet, who passed out of the Indian Military Academy on Saturday, is nothing short of an inspiration. The cadet, Rajshekhar, managed to pass out of the IMA and become an officer of the Indian Army just days after fighting for life in an intensive care unit for 19 days.

He had suffered serious injuries during a training exercise at the IMA, following which he was admitted to Dehradun Military Hospital. According to reports, he had suffered multiple organ failure. The doctors had, in fact, even said that his chances of survival were bleak.

But Rajshekhar fought for life and then bounced back to ultimately be a part of the passing our parade if cadets at the military academy in Dehradun. He has even been awarded the ‘Best Motivational Cadet’ award.

Rajshekhar, who hails from Tamil Nadu, lost his father when he was in class 10. Since then, he had been living with his mother and brother. Reports said that his family witnessed major financial trouble after the death of his father. His mother had to then take up odd jobs to fulfil the needs of the family.

Though he is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries, he is confident of recovering completely soon and join his duty.

