CBI

Caged parrot? DMK's Stalin questions appointment of Nageshwar Rao as CBI's interim chief

"Appointment of a controversial officer like Nageshwar Rao is nothing but to ensure that CBI remains the caged parrot of the BJP government."

Caged parrot? DMK&#039;s Stalin questions appointment of Nageshwar Rao as CBI&#039;s interim chief
Photo of M Nageshwar Rao sourced from IANS.

New Delhi: MK Stalin on Wednesday opened a new front in the attack against the central government by questioning the decision of the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet to name M Nageshwar Rao as CBI's interim chief.

The decision to promote Rao and send Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana - the No. 1 and No. 2 at CBI - on leave was taken after midnight on Tuesday. It is a  decision that has been flayed by a number of political parties which have accused the central government of either covering up the feud between Verma and Asthana or interfering in CBI. Stalin though questioned why Rao was named the interim chief. "Several complaints were sent to CBI director (Alok Verma) against Nageshwar Rao and there are reports that the CBI director wanted to initiate investigations into allegations against him," he told mediapersons on Wednesday afternoon. "Is this move initiated to cover up Rafale scam investigations? This shows an undeclared emergency has been imposed in our country. Appointment of a controversial officer like Nageshwar Rao is nothing but to ensure that CBI remains the caged parrot of the BJP government."

The charge that Rao's appointment has links with the Rafale deal has also been made by Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi. "We want to make a direct allegation that the Modi government has sent the CBI chief on leave as it is scared of the ongoing probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal, '' Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. (Also read: Rival parties bare fangs)

 

 

Meanwhile, Verma has moved Supreme Court challenging the decision to send him on leave. He is learnt to have told the apex court that Asthana was guilty of creating hurdles within CBI since he was appointed as the Special Director. (Also read: Jaitley defends decision to send Verma and Asthana on leave)

