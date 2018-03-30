Call meeting of education ministers of all states to discuss question paper leaks: Manish Sisodia writes to Prakash Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar asking for a meeting of educations ministers of all the states to brainstorm ways to prevent examination paper leaks in the future, news agency ANI has reported.

Sisodia's demand comes in response to the CBSE's announcement of a re-examination for the Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics papers. The board had been forced to make the announcement after it emerged that these question papers had been leaked and had been widely circulated on messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

The news of the leaks and the subsequent announcement of re-examinations have been met with harsh backlash. The matter is being investigated by a high-level special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi Police's crime branch.

Sisodia's letter to Javadekar suggested a day-long session of the education ministers of all the states. He suggested that the gathering brainstorm on methods to prevent the leak of examination papers.

While state government may not have a direct role in the administration of examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), possible solutions discussed at such a session could be implemented in different states for examinations conducted by their own education boards or universities.

The leak of the CBSE papers came to light on March 27, a day before the Class 10 math exam. The board received an e-mail that the paper had been leaked. The email alleged that a Delhi-based coaching centre owner and employees at two schools were responsible for the leaks.

The response to the scandal has come from the highest levels of government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those to express anguish, and offer words of support to the students, considering he has spoken on exam pressure on a number of platforms, including his Mann ki Baat radio programme.

Opposition reactions have ranged from call for strict action to the removal of Minister Javadekar and the CBSE chief.