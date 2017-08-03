close
Camel safari a popular attraction in Ladakh, providing jobs to youth

Tourists visiting the Nubra Valley make sure to visit the sand dune at Hunder to take camel rides.  

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 12:34

Ladakh: Camel safari in Ladakh is becoming popular sport in the Nubra Valley.

Located about 130 kilometers from Leh, the Bactrian Double humped camel is found only in the Ladakh region of Nubra valley.

The world`s highest Motorable Road Khardongla Pass is the gateway to Nubra valley.

The camels are found in large numbers in the wild bushes of the Hunder Valley.

The camels are found in large numbers in the wild bushes of the Hunder Valley.

The unemployed train these camels for the safari. Hunder, which falls on the historic Silk Route, used to be a busy trade stopover with caravans of Bactrian camels moving in and out of the Nubra Valley.

After the closure of the Silk Route, most of the camels were let off into the wild. 

Of late, some of them have been domesticated and are being used for the tourist camel rides.

LadakhCamelTouristCamel ridecamel safari

