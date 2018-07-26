Can become chief minister in a minute if I want, but I'm not too keen: BJP MP Hema Malini

Jaipur: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Thursday said that she can become the chief minister anytime she wants but she would rather be free to pursue other interests. "If I want to I can become that in a minute, but I don't like to be tied up. My freedom of movement will end," Hema Malini told PTI.

The BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh 's Mathura, when asked whether she would become the chief minister if given a chance, said that she is "not too keen".

The 69-year-old actor's statement came while she was attending an event on Wednesday evening in Rajasthan's Banswara city.

The apparent reference was to the post in Uttar Pradesh, now held by her party's Yogi Adityanath.

She mentioned that she got to become an MP because of her film career. "I am known mainly because of my name in Bollywood, call it 'dream girl' or Hema Malini," she said referring to one remarkable role.

The BJP MP claimed that she had worked for the saffron party even before she joined Parliament. She has done much work in her constituency as an MP during the last four years, Hema Malini added, referring in particular to the state of the roads.

Calling her Mathura constituency as the 'nagri' of Krishna, she said she loved working for the 'Brijwasi' people.

Calling the water crisis a global issue, the veteran actor said that it should be the concern of every stakeholder. The BJP MP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he has worked for farmers, women and the poor, and the country had progressed under his leadership.

"It is difficult to find a prime minister like him. Leaders of other parties may say anything but we need to see who has done more work for the country," she said.

Hema Malini, who is a Padma Shri winner and Bharatanatyam dancer, was in Banswara to perform at a religious function.

(With inputs from PTI)