Can Chinese transgression be linked to Doklam? This defence expert say no

In the wake of reports that the Chinese troops had entered Uttarakhand on July 25, defence expert P K Sehgal on Tuesday said that this is a mere transgression which should not be linked with Doklam.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 06:43
Doklam stand-off (Representational pic)

New Delhi: In the wake of reports that the Chinese troops had entered Uttarakhand on July 25, defence expert P K Sehgal on Tuesday said that this is a mere transgression which should not be linked with Doklam.

"This is a mere transgression. Here no military force is being used. So this is not an incursion. Therefore, it should be looked at in that way only. There should be no linking of this with Doklam. If we do that, it will look alarmist which it is not," Sehgal told ANI.

He added that Uttarakhand`s Barahoti has been under dispute since 1962 and thereafter annually, along the entire border of about 4,000 km, there have been 400-500 transgressions.

Earlier, on July 25, in a fresh case of transgression, the People`s Liberation Army (PLA) from China crossed into Uttarakhand`s Barahoti in Chamoli district and came upto 200 metres on the other side of the border.

The soldiers reportedly came up to 800 m to 1 km into Indian territory.This incident comes amid severe tensions between India and China resulting from the Doklam stand-off.

In the past, Chinese troops have been known to cross over and write `China` on rocks in the Chamoli district.This area has also seen aerial transgressions and infiltration by foot patrols in 2013 and 2014.

The present standoff between India and China emerged after New Delhi expressed its apprehension over Beijing`s road construction in the Sikkim sector of the border.  

DoklamUttarkhandChinese troopsChina IndiaSikkim

