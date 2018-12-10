हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Mallya

Can expect Vijay Mallya back in India by end of January, says Subramanian Swamy

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya can be expected back in India by the end of January 2019.

Can expect Vijay Mallya back in India by end of January, says Subramanian Swamy

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya can be expected back in India by the end of January 2019.

London's Westminster Magistrates' Court ordered for Mallya's extradition to India. While it is a shot in the arm for CBI, ED and others fighting to bring back Mallya to face the Indian law, the man accused of being a 'wilful defaulter' may not be getting onto an India-bound plane anytime soon.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Swamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves the credit as none of the investigating agencies was blocked in performing their duties in the extradition of Mallya.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves congratulations for seeing that none of our investigating agencies is blocked in doing their duties, unlike in the past. By the end of January, you can expect Mallya back in India," said Swamy.

While Monday's order has indeed been seen as a major achievement in the case, the matter will go to Secretary of State Sajid Javid who can either agree or disagree with the verdict. If he does agree, Mallya - as per UK law - has the right to appeal in the High Court and then to the Supreme Court in UK. Many experts on extradition rules suggest that this entire process could take as long as 18 months.

In case Javid disagrees, the crown prosecution too has the right to appeal in High Court and then to the Supreme Court.

On paper, if an accused does not file an appeal, and the Secretary of State agrees with the original verdict, the accused has to be extradited from UK within 28 days. In this particular case, however, Mallya had already said that his lawyers would review an unfavourable judgement. Therefore, he is likely to file an appeal and this could mean getting him back to India could still be a long-drawn process.

Mallya is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores.

Tags:
Vijay MallyaSubramanian SwamyVijay Mallya extradition

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close