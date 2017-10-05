close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Can hold national and state elections together from September 2018: Election Commission

The Centre has been mulling over aligning the upcoming state elections, scheduled to be held in November-December 2018, with the Lok Sabha elections 2019

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 10:07
Can hold national and state elections together from September 2018: Election Commission
Election Commissioner OP Rawat (ANI photo)

New Delhi: India could witness national and state elections being held simultaneously in 2018.

The Election Commission of India, on Wednesday, said that they are logistically capable to conduct state assemblies and Lok Sabha polls together by September 2018.

“After purchase of new machines we would be logistically ready by Sept 2018 to hold parliamentary and assembly polls together,” said Election Commissioner OP Rawat.

“However it is up to the government to take a decision and make required legal amendments,and all parties to be on board,” he added.

The Centre has been mulling over aligning the upcoming state elections, scheduled to be held in November-December 2018, with the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

If implemented, the general elections - due in April 2019 - could be preponed while the state elections will be postponed.

The government is exploring possibilities on how to conduct the elections over a period of time, and not in one go.

The idea is to reduce financial burden and help conduct elections over certain frame of time that doesn't disturb governance at state levels, a view reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To pull it off, the BJP-led Centre needs to procure a political consensus across all regional and national parties.

TAGS

Election Commissionnational pollsState electionsNational electionsLok Sabha electionsElection CommissionerOP RawatLok Sabha elections 2019general elections 2019

From Zee News

Leopard enters Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, area cordoned off
Haryana

Leopard enters Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, area cordone...

Facebook, Twitter to testify before US Congress, Google mum
Internet & Social Media

Facebook, Twitter to testify before US Congress, Google mum

October 5, 2017: News at a glance
India

October 5, 2017: News at a glance

Akhilesh re-elected as Samajwadi Party chief for five years
India

Akhilesh re-elected as Samajwadi Party chief for five years

Nirmala Sitharaman reviews implementation of ambitious reform process in Army
India

Nirmala Sitharaman reviews implementation of ambitious refo...

Technology

AI-powered Google Pixel 2 comes to India in November

Gangster Sridhar Dhanapalan, known as South&#039;s Dawood, allegedly commits suicide in Cambodia
Tamil Nadu

Gangster Sridhar Dhanapalan, known as South's Dawood,...

Flipkart&#039;s Festive Dhamaka Days sale: Here are attractive deals
Technology

Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days sale: Here are attract...

UN chief: Scientists say extreme storms will be &#039;new normal&#039;
Environment

UN chief: Scientists say extreme storms will be 'new n...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The colonial relic of secrecy

Swachh Bharat Mission: Need clarity on actual impact

J&K: Ceasefire violations by Pakistan double from last year; infiltration bids on rise as well

As RBI keeps key rate unchanged at 6%, you should know what is CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate

India will be at the back of my mind while addressing public health issues: Dr Soumya Swaminathan