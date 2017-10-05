Can hold national and state elections together from September 2018: Election Commission

New Delhi: India could witness national and state elections being held simultaneously in 2018.

The Election Commission of India, on Wednesday, said that they are logistically capable to conduct state assemblies and Lok Sabha polls together by September 2018.

“After purchase of new machines we would be logistically ready by Sept 2018 to hold parliamentary and assembly polls together,” said Election Commissioner OP Rawat.

“However it is up to the government to take a decision and make required legal amendments,and all parties to be on board,” he added.

The Centre has been mulling over aligning the upcoming state elections, scheduled to be held in November-December 2018, with the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

If implemented, the general elections - due in April 2019 - could be preponed while the state elections will be postponed.

The government is exploring possibilities on how to conduct the elections over a period of time, and not in one go.

The idea is to reduce financial burden and help conduct elections over certain frame of time that doesn't disturb governance at state levels, a view reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To pull it off, the BJP-led Centre needs to procure a political consensus across all regional and national parties.