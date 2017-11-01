Can people become mature at 50? Himanta Biswa Sarma takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi again

New Delhi: Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took a dig at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, asking if people can attain maturity suddenly at the age of 50.

He added that there was a need to consult a doctor to know if it was really possible.

"Can you believe that at 50 people can suddenly become mature? We have to talk to a doctor to ask if that is possible," Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier too, the Assam minister and former Congress leader has mocked Rahul.

Sarma had taken potshots at the Congress VP after Rahul had posted a video of his dog, Pidi, in answer to detractors who have been questioning as to who was tweeting from his official account.

The video shows a hand placing something edible between the dog's eyes and nose as the Congress leader is heard issuing some commands. In a swift, deft move, the canine jumps and catches it in his mouth.

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017

The Assam health minister had tweeted:

Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues https://t.co/Eiu7VsuvL1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 29, 2017

Talks about Gandhi`s Twitter handle being managed by someone else began to circulate, when the oft-mocked for his public remarks, Gandhi scion began to improve on his posts on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The BJP has accused Rahul of using bots to inflate his fan following on the micro-blogging website, but the Congress defended his Twitter resurgence as natural.

A bot is a software that can be used to autonomously perform actions such as tweeting, re-tweeting, liking, following, un-following, or direct messaging other accounts.

(With PTI inputs)