Canadian High Commission expresses regret over denial of entry to retired CRPF IG

New Delhi: The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday regretted any inconvenience that might have been experienced by the retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who was not allowed to enter into the country.

Statement from the High Commissioner for Canada to India, Nadir Patel on Tuesday referred about the retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who was not allowed to enter into the country asserted that the Canadian government regretted any inconvenience that might have been experienced by the officer and his family.

"We are aware of media reports that an Indian national was denied entry to Canada, despite having had a valid Visa. We regret any inconvenience that may have been experienced by this individual and their family.

Canada`s privacy laws prevent me from commenting further," a statement by the High Commissioner for Canada to India Nadir Patel said."Form letters in use by the Government of Canada include generic language taken from Canada`s legislation.

In this case, the language does not reflect the Government of Canada`s policy toward India or any particular organization, including the Central Reserve Police Force of India.

The Central Reserve Police Force plays an important role in upholding law and order in India.""From time to time, with such a large number of applications, oversights on visa applications can happen which is regrettable.

In situations where established procedures may not have been followed, a review takes place to avoid any reoccurrence," the statement added.Canada values our relationship with India, based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, human rights and rule of law, the statement said.

Tejinder Singh Dhillon, who retired as Inspector General of Police in 2010, was reportedly denied entry by the Canadian immigration authorities last week in Vancouver for allegedly working with the Government that "engages or has engaged in terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide.

"The immigration authorities, however, later issued a second document in which they denied their earlier statement made against the Indian Government and accused the CRPF of "committing widespread and systemic human rights abuses, for example torture, arbitrary detention, murder and sexual assault.

"Earlier this day, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly reacted to the report of denial of entry to the CRPF officer by the Canadian authorities, stating that it had taken up the matter with Canada Government.

"We have seen the news report regarding denial of entry by Canadian authorities to a senior retired Indian Police Officer.

Such a characterisation of a reputed force like the CRPF is completely unacceptable. We have taken up the matter with the Government of Canada," the official spokesperson said.