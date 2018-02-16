Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to arrive on a seven-day visit to India on Saturday

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in India on Saturday on a seven-day visit aimed at intensifying defence and counter-terror cooperation besides expanding trade and investment ties.

Ahead of the visit, national security advisers of India and Canada met and reportedly prepared the ground for Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand the defence and security ties.

PTI quoted sources as saying that the objective of the Canadian PM's visit to India would be to expand the overall ties between the two countries with a focus on defence and security, counter-terror cooperation, trade and investment and tackling climate change.

Both sides are also expected to deliberate on enhancing cooperation in civil nuclear sector.

A number of key ministers in Trudeau's Cabinet including the defence minister, foreign minister, sports minister and trade minister will be part of his delegation.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's itinerary in India:

Besides his engagements in Delhi, Trudeau will visit Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar. Officials said his visit to Gujarat will be first by a Canadian PM.

Trudeau, who will be accompanied by his wife and three children, is schedule to visit Taj Mahal on February 18, 2018, and next day he will travel to Ahmedabad where he will visit Sabarmati Ashram. He will visit Akshardham temple in Gandhi Nagar and participate at an event at IIM-Ahmedabad.

On February 20, he will visit Mumbai where he will hold meetings with top business leaders and meet representatives of Indian Film industry to explore various opportunities in the field of cinema.

On February 21, the Canadian PM will travel to Amritsar where he will visit the Golden Temple. He will return to Delhi the same day.

Trudeau is scheduled to visit Jama Masjid and a cricket ground here on February 22 besides delivering a lecture at a gathering of Canadian and Indian business leaders.

He will hold wide-ranging talks with PM Modi on February 23, 2018. The next day, he is scheduled to address a conference of young change-makers before wrapping up his visit.

