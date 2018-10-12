हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court

Cannot pass order on everyone to become vegetarian, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Thursday said that an order forcing everyone to become a vegetarian cannot be passed in the country.

Cannot pass order on everyone to become vegetarian, says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Friday said that an order forcing everyone to become a vegetarian cannot be passed in the country.

The top court was listening to a public interest litigation seeking ban the export of meat for consumption and leather.

“We cannot pass an order that everyone should become vegetarian,” observed a bench Justice Madan B Lokur, further asking, “Do you want everybody in this country to be a vegetarian?”
 
The matter has now adjourned for February 2019.

On Wednesday, members of several Hindu outfits took to the streets on Wednesday, forcing meat shops to shut down during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival. The protestors threatened to vandalise property and shut down.

Locals claimed a group of Sena workers assembled at Palam Vihar on Wednesday and forcibly shut down meat markets in Surat Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Sector 5 and 9, Pataudi Chowk, Jacobpura, Sadar Bazaar, Khandsa Anaj Mandi, Bus Stand, DLF area, Sohna and Sector 14.

