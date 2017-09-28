close
Can't blame UPA government for the economic mess today: Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha also said that implementation of GST after demonetisation was like giving 'two shocks one after the other'

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 13:08
Can&#039;t blame UPA government for the economic mess today: Yashwant Sinha
File photo: PTI

Despite the Narendra Modi government asserting that Indian economy is the fastest growing in the world, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha did not budge from his criticism of the current regime. Speaking about the editorial that he wrote stating that India is in a state of 'economic mess', Sinha said that we cannot blame the previous government for the situation today. 

"We cannot blame the previous governments as we got the full opportunity in our term... People want to get employed but everyone is lamenting that there are no jobs,  he said.

Though he accepted that he was in full support of the GST, he said that the entire IT network has failed due to its implementation. "I was in full support of the GST but its implementation has been a problem. GST after demonetisation was like giving two shocks one after the other," he said.

Criticising the government for demonetisation, he said that the decision was taken at the wrong time when the economic situation was already not in a good shape.  "Things might be better at a later stage but the situation right now is not good and in the long run we are all dead," he added.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on Wednesday defended the government saying that the world acknowledges that India is the fastest growing economy. "Our image at the international level is very strong," Rajnath had said. 

Yashwant Sinha's son and union minister Jayant Sinha also spoke in support of the economic policies of the Modi government stating that the 'robust new economy' created by the government will power 'long-term growth' and provide jobs for the creation of 'New India.'

Meanwhile, he is not the only BJP leader to have criticised the current government. BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha also said that Yashwant Sinha has shown the mirror on the economic condition of India.  

TAGS

Narendra ModiYashwant SinhaUPAIndian economyArun Jaitley

